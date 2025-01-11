Van Buren County resident scammed out of $15,000

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Van Buren County sheriff Dan Abbott is warning residents about a widespread scam that struck the county again Friday.

Abbott said that on Friday, a Van Buren County resident was contacted by someone alleging to be a lawyer and saying that a family member was currently in jail and needed $15,000 to be released on bond.

Abbott said "suspects in these cases usually use the most heinous crimes to incite fear and shock in the unsuspecting victim. In this incident it was a traffic crash in which a child was killed. These claims were all false."

Abbott said a Lyft courier was sent to the resident's home to collect the funds. The suspect advised the resident to wrap the money in newspaper and place it in a cardboard box. The money was then turned over to an unknown person who was allegedly going to pay the bond to release the relative.

Shortly after that the suspect contacted the resident again and tried to get more money. The victim then contacted the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.

Abbott said the sheriff's office never requests bond payments to be paid like this. If anybody calls requesting a bond payment, contact the sheriff's office to check for validity. He said the office will never send a courier service to collect money or request any sort of payment in the form of a gift card.

The incident remains under investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.