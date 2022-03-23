Van Buren County man on GPS tether crashes car attempting to flee law enforcement, methamphetamine found in vehicle

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — On March 22 at approximately, 9:00 pm, Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office deputies successfully assisted the Michigan Department of Corrections Absconder Recovery Unit to locate a parole absconder, a 38-year-old male from Bloomingdale.

The suspect was wearing a GPS tether. While tracking the suspect, they were able to determine he was in a vehicle traveling in Bloomingdale Township. Officials located a vehicle in the area where the GPS was pinging. While attempting to catch up to the vehicle, it was apparent that the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed and attempting to evade the patrol car.

The sheriff’s deputy continued attempts to catch up to the vehicle, which turned onto 46 ½ St. The suspect vehicle lost control initially while maneuvering through a curve in the roadway, going off into the ditch. The deputy was able to catch up with the vehicle as it had come back onto the roadway and continued northbound.

The deputy then activated his emergency lights and siren after catching up to the vehicle. The vehicle then turned onto the Kal Haven Trail from 46th Street, then turned westbound onto 8th Avenue. After coming over a hill, the suspect lost control and crashed into the ditch.

The suspect was in the vehicle and placed in custody at that time. He was not injured. Baggies of methamphetamine and instruments for smoking methamphetamine were also located in the vehicle.

The suspect was subsequently arrested and lodged at the Van Buren County Jail.

Anyone with information can contact the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers 1-800-342-7867, Silent Observer 269-343-2100, or your local Police Department.