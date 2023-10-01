Van Buren County man in custody after attacking, threatening to kill his neighbor

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — An elderly man is recovering after being assaulted by his neighbor who said he wanted to 'kill him'.

The Van Buren County Sheriff's Office said it happened Friday at 7:30 p.m.

A 79-year-old man was reportedly chopping wood on his property, when his 58-year-old neighbor began to attack him, unprovoked.

The attacker reportedly punching the 79-year-old repeatedly in the head and face, telling him he was 'going to kill him and his family'.

Deputies said the victim was knocked down and tried hiding beneath a tractor, but was then dragged out by the 58-year-old.

The Sheriff's Office told FOX 17 the attack continued until the 79-year-old lost consciousness and was left lying in the woods.

The suspect was taken into custody and allegedly told investigators he had a longstanding dislike for his neighbor.

He told deputies he was mad at him for cutting wood close to the property line.

The 58-year-old admitted to the attack as well as the fact that he intended on killing the victim, and said he would try again if released.

The suspect is being held on a $1 million bond.

The victim has non-life-threatening injuries. He was treated at the hospital and was released.

Neither person has been identified.