Van Buren County couple arrested, charged with child abuse

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A married couple who operates a Van Buren County daycare is facing charges for child sexual abuse.

Jesse and Stephanie Stone were taken into custody last Friday just outside of Gobles.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office tells us an Indiana deputy connected with them and provided details on the couple’s alleged crimes.

We’re told they were both charged with multiple counts of child abuse, along with more charges against Jesse for criminal sexual conduct.

Investigators say no daycare children are believed to have been abused but they will continue to investigate.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube