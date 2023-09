VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) has added a new K9 to its team!

Deputies introduced Jett Wednesday. He is a 14-month-old German shepherd-Belgian Malinois mix.

The department says the dog is named after Deputy James Allen Lear, who passed away Dec. 10, 2021. He was nicknamed “Jett” for his strong initiative and quick response to the task at hand.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

The K9 will be assigned to Deputy Devin Krogel, according to VBCSO.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube