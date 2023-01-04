Van Buren Co. suspect accused of killing 2 with 'celebratory gunfire' charged with murder

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — The suspect accused of killing two people in Lawrence Township during the early morning hours of New Year’s Day has been charged with two counts of second-degree murder.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says 62-year-old Christopher Toppenberg was arraigned Wednesday for the deaths of Jason McCreary and David Reed, who they say died by celebratory gunfire.

“The suspect thought that the fireworks had ended and that there was nobody down there,” Sgt. Greg Pentland told FOX 17 earlier this week.

We’re told Toppenberg was also charged with two counts of felony firearm.

Toppenberg is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary exam on Tuesday, Jan. 17. He was placed on a $1.5 million cash or surety bond.

READ MORE: 2 dead from 'celebratory gunfire' at New Year's Eve party in Van Buren County

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube