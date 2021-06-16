Watch
Van Buren Co. Sheriff's Office arrests man in connection to meth sales

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
Posted at 11:14 AM, Jun 16, 2021
GRAND JUNCTION, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office’s Narcotics Unit has wrapped up a six-month investigation into sales of meth involving a 31-year-old Grand Junction man.

Detectives conducted the investigation into Jacob Raber’s activities in the South Haven, Grand Junction and Bloomingdale areas, according to a news release Wednesday.

They secured multiple warrants for Raber in connection to delivery of meth.

Someone tipped detectives off Tuesday evening to Raber “squatting” in a house in the 5200 block of Baseline Road in Grand Junction.

Detectives, along with the Van Buren County K9 unit, responded about 7 p.m. to the house, where they arrested Raber for his warrants.

Additional meth paraphernalia was also found inside the home.

Raber was lodged at the Van Buren County Jail and faces four charges in connection to delivery of meth.

