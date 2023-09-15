Van Buren Co. deputies looking for missing, endangered teen

MATTAWAN, Mich. — The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office needs your help finding a missing and endangered teenager.

Deputies say 17-year-old Mackenzie Lynn Mohney was last seen on Bobolink Avenue in Mattawan.

She was reported missing a little before 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Mackenzie logged out of her Life360 account, shut off her phone and snuck out through her bedroom window early Friday morning, according to investigators.

They say she left a handwritten letter to her family explaining that she plans to be gone for four to seven days, she will be safe and she promises to return; however, the letter also included suicidal ideations.

Mackenzie is white, five-foot-six and around 120 pounds.

She has brown hair and blue eyes.

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office

Mackenzie was last seen wearing a gray, oversized sweatshirt with a Nirvana logo, a blue tank top, blue skirt and white baseball hat turned backwards with her hair in pig tails.

Deputies have been in contact with several of Mackenzie’s friends but say they weren’t able to provide any leads.

They believe Mackenzie has her phone but is keeping it shut off.

It’s not clear if Mackenzie ran away or left in a car.

If you have seen this teenager or know where she could be, call the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office at 269-657-3101, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-342-7867 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube