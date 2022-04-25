Watch
Van Buren Co. deputies help recover van that rolled into Lake Brownwood

Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Van Buren County deputies were called out to Antwerp Township on Sunday after a van rolled off a seawall and into Lake Brownwood.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to Fairbanks Avenue just before 1 p.m. on April 24 for reports of a van submerged in Lake Brownwood.

According to the sheriff’s office, a driver was attempting to back out of a private drive when the brakes on the vehicle failed. Deputies say the driver was unable to stop the van and it rolled backward off a seawall and into 6-8 ft. of water.

The sheriff’s office says the dive team was called to help recover the vehicle.

Deputies say the van was in the lake for about two hours before it was recovered by a local wrecker service.

