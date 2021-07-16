Van Buren/Cass District Health Department hires new health officer

LAWRENCE, Mich. — Danielle Persky has been hired as Van Buren/Cass District District Health Department’s Board of Health’s new health officer, the health department tells us.

We’re told she will replace Jeff Elliott, who served as health officer for nearly four decades and will continue working with the health department as an adviser through the remainder of the year.

Danielle has more than 13 years of experience in public health, the health department says, adding she was crucial in the Community Health Committee’s development and acted as the administrative director on the leadership team against coronavirus.

The health department also says Ms. Persky is active in various groups, including the Social Justice Alliance of Cass County, Southwest Michigan Perinatal Quality Improvement Collaborative, Southwest Michigan Child Care Resources, Great Start Collaborative of Cass County and more.

