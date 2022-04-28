Van Buren assault suspect in custody following incident involving axe

ALMENA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A suspect is in custody after a string of reported assault incidents in Almena Township Wednesday morning.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says deputies responded near 28th Avenue and County Road 653 following reports of a man attacking two others in a public area.

We’re told the two victims came across the suspect in a wooded area when the 47-year-old suspect punched one of them in the face.

After knocking the victim to the ground, the suspect continued hitting him when the other victim rushed in and separated the two, deputies explain.

Authorities say that was when the suspect went into a nearby shack and reemerged with an axe, swinging it at one of the victims.

The sheriff’s office says both victims got away from the suspect and called 911.

Deputies later found the suspect unarmed and tried to arrest the man when he began assaulting authorities, VBCSO says. After the suspect punched a state trooper, deputies reportedly tased the man, who kept resisting.

We’re told the suspect was eventually arrested and placed into custody at the Van Buren County Jail.

Those with information related to the incident are asked to call deputies at 269-657-3101 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100.

