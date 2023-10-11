Truck catches fire while driving in Bloomingdale Township

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A truck caught fire while driving through Bloomingdale Township Wednesday morning.

The Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO) says the fire happened south of CR 388 on 45th Street at around 9 a.m.

We’re told the truck was fully involved when deputies arrived. The driver made it out of the truck without sustaining injuries.

Deputies say they were unable to put out the fire with fire extinguishers, but the Bloomingdale Fire Department arrived and extinguished the blaze.

Investigations suggest the fire originated inside the engine.

The truck was later towed, according to VBCSO.

