Three buildings destroyed, animals spared in early morning fire

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services, Bangor Community, and Columbia Township Fire Departments were all called to an early morning fire that destroyed 3 buildings on County Road 687 near 63rd St Wednesday.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Flames and smoke were reportedly seen coming from a barn, greenhouse, and storage building around 6 a.m. according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Water was tankered-in from a mile away at Gingerman Raceway and an excavator was brought in to get this blaze under control.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

Radiant heat threatened a nearby home, but was controlled quickly.

South Haven Area Emergency Services

There were reports of dogs and chickens in other buildings, but SHAES told FOX 17 none of the animals— and no people— were hurt.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter) - Instagram - YouTube