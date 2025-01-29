Watch Now
Three buildings destroyed, animals spared in early morning fire

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services, Bangor Community, and Columbia Township Fire Departments were all called to an early morning fire that destroyed 3 buildings on County Road 687 near 63rd St Wednesday.

Flames and smoke were reportedly seen coming from a barn, greenhouse, and storage building around 6 a.m. according to the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES).

Water was tankered-in from a mile away at Gingerman Raceway and an excavator was brought in to get this blaze under control.

Radiant heat threatened a nearby home, but was controlled quickly.

There were reports of dogs and chickens in other buildings, but SHAES told FOX 17 none of the animals— and no people— were hurt.

