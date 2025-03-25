THIS WEEK ONLY: Adopt a dog for FREE at Van Buren County shelter

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Want to add a four-legged friend to your family free of charge? Van Buren County Animal Control is giving you the opportunity to do just that all week long!

From now until Saturday, March 29, you’re invited to drop by the shelter and meet the adoptable dogs in their care, according to the Van Buren County government.

“Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference in a dog’s life while gaining a loyal companion in return!” the county writes.

Visit the shelter’s website for more adoption information.

