Tanker hauling waste flips over in South Haven Twp.

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A tanker trunk loading human waste flipped over in South Haven Township Tuesday morning.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the incident happened at the intersection of M-43 and Blue Star Memorial Highway before 9:40 a.m.

We’re told the tanker failed to negotiate a turn, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver made it out of the vehicle with help from a Good Samaritan, according to SHAES.

Authorities say none of the tanker’s contents spilled in the incident. SHAES says the tanker was later off-loaded.

