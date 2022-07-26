Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Tanker hauling waste flips over in South Haven Twp.

Tanker hauling human waste crashes in South Haven Township
South Haven Area Emergency Services
Tanker hauling human waste crashes in South Haven Township
Tanker hauling human waste crashes in South Haven Township
Tanker hauling human waste crashes in South Haven Township
Tanker hauling human waste crashes in South Haven Township
Posted at 11:58 AM, Jul 26, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-26 11:58:09-04

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A tanker trunk loading human waste flipped over in South Haven Township Tuesday morning.

South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) says the incident happened at the intersection of M-43 and Blue Star Memorial Highway before 9:40 a.m.

We’re told the tanker failed to negotiate a turn, causing the vehicle to overturn.

The driver made it out of the vehicle with help from a Good Samaritan, according to SHAES.

Authorities say none of the tanker’s contents spilled in the incident. SHAES says the tanker was later off-loaded.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Right_Rail_Promo_Unfiltered_960x720.png

FOX 17 Unfiltered