Suspected fentanyl, cocaine seized in Covert drug bust

COVERT, Mich. — A Covert man was taken into custody after Michigan State Police (MSP) discovered large quantities of illegal drugs Tuesday.

MSP says its Southwest Enforcement Team conducted a search warrant in the 73000 block of 34th Avenue where they found more than 60 grams of what was believed to be fentanyl, 100 grams of possible cocaine, 28 grams of crack cocaine and three guns.

We’re told half of the suspected fentanyl were disguised as oxycodone pills.

The 26-year-old faces charges of possession with delivery intent of cocaine, crack cocaine, more than 50 grams of fentanyl and for operating a drug house, according to MSP. More charges are pending review by the Van Buren County Prosecutor’s Office.

MSP credits two K9 units and the Covert Township Police Department for their assistance.

Anyone seeking treatment for substance use is encouraged to connect with Southwest Michigan Behavioral Health by calling 1-800-781-0353.

