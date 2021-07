VAN BUREN COUNTY — One person is dead following an officer involved shooting.

Authorities tell us that a call came in overnight from a home on North State Street near Bush Street in Van Buren County.

Officials say they tried to make contact with the suspect and ending up sending in a K-9.

We're told that the suspect then stabbed the K-9, who was then rushed to a vet.

The suspect then reportedly got into a fight with an officer, who ended up shooting and killing the suspect.