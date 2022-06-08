State police investigate Van Buren Co. shooting, unlawful imprisonment

HARTFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is investigating a shooting and unlawful imprisonment that happened Wednesday morning in Van Buren County.

Troopers say it happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 62000 block of 63rd Street in Hartford Township.

State police say the suspect was armed with a handgun and held two acquaintances against their will inside a non-motorized RV.

The victims say several gunshots were fired inside the RV.

One of the rounds grazed a 58-year-old Harford man’s head.

Troopers say the man had minor injuries and was taken to the hospital where he is expected to make a full recovery.

The second victim, a 44-year-old Hartford man was no hurt.

Troopers say the suspect is a 41-year-old man who was released from prison recently.

State police arrested the man, who now faces several charges, including various firearms violations and unlawful imprisonment.

If you have any information that could help state police with their investigation, call the MSP Paw Paw Post at (269) 657-5551 or (269) 845-6948.

