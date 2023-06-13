State police: I-94 lane closure after deadly crash in Van Buren Co.

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is at the scene of a deadly crash on I-94.

Troopers responded to the crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 56 Tuesday evening.

They say the deadly crash involved three vehicles.

Paw Paw troopers are now on scene of a 3 veh fatal crash e/b 94 near mm #56, Van Buren Co., Paw Paw Twp. At least one lane closed. Please proceed with caution ⚠️ if traveling through vicinity. Continue to follow me here for updates. #DriveSafe pic.twitter.com/yVmh78GY1O — MSP Fifth District (@MspSouthwestMI) June 13, 2023

Right now, it’s not clear what caused the crash, nor do we know how many victims there are.

State police say at least one lane is closed because of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to bring you updated information.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube