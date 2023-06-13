Watch Now
State police: I-94 lane closure after deadly crash in Van Buren Co.

Posted at 7:49 PM, Jun 13, 2023
PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police is at the scene of a deadly crash on I-94.

Troopers responded to the crash on eastbound I-94 near mile marker 56 Tuesday evening.

They say the deadly crash involved three vehicles.

Right now, it’s not clear what caused the crash, nor do we know how many victims there are.

State police say at least one lane is closed because of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 17 as we work to bring you updated information.

