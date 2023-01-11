South Haven's trailblazing female firefighter retires from after 21 years

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A trailblazing firefighter is hanging up her hat after 21 years of a job well done.

Dawn Hinz was the first woman hired as career firefighter for South Haven Area Emergency Services. While many view her as a trailblazer, she says she was just following her passion.

Hinz started her career in Covert Township before moving to the South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) in 2009.

At the time , she was determined to do well, but the job wasn’t always easy. She said one of her many challenges was feeling like she had to prove herself.

“It's not very many women to look up to or follow the example of and part of the hardship there is, men haven't seen that and that is a male dominated industry,” Hinz told FOX 17.

Although she loved serving her community, enduring some of the stress became a lot to handle.

“One of the biggest catalysts was losing a baby years ago. After that point, when we would lose a child in the field, I would take it so personally,” she said. “I love firefighting and I love supporting my community. But it just came to a point where it was time for a change.”

Being a firefighter brought many ups and downs, but she’s grateful for the lifelong connections she made along the way.

“One of my best memories is saving a man from a cardiac arrest, and he's still alive today. Sometimes I see him on the street and you know, we still say hi and you know, just kind of check in on each other,” she said.

Hinz officially retired from SHAES this week. She plans to spend the rest of her time working at Athletic Mentors in Richland where she can help people make healthy lifestyle changes.

