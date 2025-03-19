South Haven visitor center donates 2 beach wheelchairs to South Beach

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Visitors Bureau (SHVB) donated a pair of beach wheelchairs this month, giving more people who rely on wheelchairs the opportunity to enjoy the lakeshore.

The "Herald-Palladium" says one of the wheelchairs is manually accessible while the other is tracked. You’ll be able to reserve both of them for free at South Beach.

The donation is the latest effort from the SHVB to improve accessibility this year. They also debuted a grant program that matches grants of up to $5,000 for nonprofits working to improve accessibility. The application deadline is April 30.

