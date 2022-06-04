South Haven Theatre presents “Sojourner Truth, the Legacy Lives On”

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Theatre series returns this month with Sandra Jones in “Sojourner Truth, the Legacy Lives On.”

To celebrate Juneteenth, the theatre will welcome community members to the show on Saturday, June 18 at 7:30 p.m.

Sojourner Truth was an inspirational woman and heroic figure in the African American and female communities.

Truth survived abuse and torture for decades before she transformed from a slave into a leader, teacher, woman’s rights activist, prison reform activist and, most importantly, a free woman.

She was the first black woman to fight and win a custody battle for her son, who was taken from her while she was enslaved.

The theatre says actress Sandra Jones depicts Truth with great care, allowing audience members to experience her power firsthand.

South Haven Theatre

“Jones invokes the spirit of Sojourner Truth, telling the story of her early hardship and her later triumphs, including her meeting with Abraham Lincoln,” said Lynn Felder in the Winston Salem Journal.

This production is free to attend, thanks to the support of the South Haven Community Foundation.

