South Haven Police search for potentially armed suspect who ran from officers

SOUTH HAVEN TOWNSHIP, Mich. — South Haven Police are searching for a person who they say was making threats, and may have a gun.

They originally got a call to 77th St. near 16th Ave. around 4 p.m. on Tuesday for a potentially armed man making threats.

When officers arrived, the suspect was uncooperative and ran into his home on 77th St. Shortly after, neighbors saw the man running through a neighbor's yard toward the beach.

Police got a search warrant from the home, and locked down a section of 77th St. to continue their search.

Despite using K9 teams, they were not able to find the suspect.

Police say they plan to charge the suspect once they find him.