South Haven police look into possible shots fired

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Officers with the South Haven Police Department say they were called multiple times on Sunday about possible shots fired.

While officers did not say when the calls were made, they do say many people called 911 about shots fired in the are a of Blue Star Highway and Phoenix Road.

At this time, officers say they have no knowledge of any injuries but say one car may have been damaged.

In a recent press release, police say they have identified "both individuals," adding that they know each other.

Officers say the incident was "personal and targeted" and believe it does not pose a threat to the public.

According to South Haven Police Department's release, no other information is available and updates will be given at a later time.

The investigation is ongoing.

