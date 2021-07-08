South Haven police investigating deadly shooting

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police in South Haven are searching for suspects after a man was found dead in a car.

The deadly shooting happened Thursday in South Haven.

According to the South Have Police Department, officers found the man dead in a car that had crashed into bushes at Pizza Hut at the intersection of Le Grange St. and Elkenburg St.

Police say he was pronounced dead at the scene.

South Haven police say they believe the man was shot and kept driving until crashing into the shrubbery outside the restaurant.

South Haven police are now looking for one or two suspects.

This is a developing story and more details will be added as new information is confirmed.

