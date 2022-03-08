Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

South Haven police: 2 in custody after stealing $1,500 in TVs

South Haven Police unit file photo
File photo of South Haven PD
South Haven Police unit file photo
Posted at 5:09 PM, Mar 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-08 17:09:50-05

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Police responded to reports of retail fraud at a business in South Haven Tuesday afternoon.

The South Haven Police Department (SHPD) says the suspects were spotted exiting the parking lot when officers arrived.

We’re told the suspects led police on a brief chase after refusing to comply with an attempted traffic stop. SHPD says the vehicle then pulled over and two people took off on foot. They were apprehended after another brief pursuit, police say.

Three large televisions with a combined value of $1,500 were stolen and reclaimed, according to SHPD.

The suspects are described as a 25-year-old Portage man and a 17-year-old from Kalamazoo. Both were jailed and are awaiting arraignment for first-degree retail-fraud charges and for resisting and obstruction, authorities say. The Portage man also faces a fleeing and eluding charge, according to SHPD.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Governor-Kidnapping-Plot-480x360-generic.jpg

The Trial: Governor Kidnapping Plot