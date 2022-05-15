South Haven Performance Series announces Summer 2022 lineup

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Performance Series has announced its Summer 2022 lineup. This year’s performances will be held at the First United Methodist Church and the Peace Lutheran Church.

The first performance will be Lincoln Trio on Friday, June 28 at First United Methodist Church. The group consists of violinist Desirée Ruhstrat, cellist David Cunliffe, and pianist Marta Aznavoorian. In 2017, Lincoln Trio was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance for Trios from Our Homelands. The group has also performed at Carnegie’s Weil Hall, the Ravinia Festival, Green Center, Barge Music, Poisson Rouge, the Indianapolis Symphony Beethoven Chamber Music Series, and the University of Chicago.

The next performance will be Stephen Lancaster and Kevin Vaughn at Peace Lutheran Church on Friday, July 29. Lancaster is a baritone and Vaughn is an organist. Lancaster has previously performed at Carnegie Hall, Chicago Cultural Center, Chiang-Kai Shek Memorial Hall, and Centro Cultural de Belém. He was also the winner of the Nico Castel International Master Singer Competition and The American Prize in art and oratorio. He currently teaches classic and musical theater singing styles, and is the head of the graduate voice studio at the University of Notre Dame. Vaughn is currently the Director of Music and organist at Gloria Dei Lutheran Church in South Bend, Indiana, and accompanist for the South Bend Chamber Singers. The duo released the album Sacred Song in 2018.

Axiom Brass will preform at the First United Methodist Church on Friday, August 26. The group consists of trumpet players Dorival Puccini Jr. and Christopher Scanlon, horn player Abby Black, trombone player Corey Sansolo, and tuba player Kevin Harrison. In 2012, the group won the Chamber Music Yellow Spring Competition.

All concerts start at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and free for students.

