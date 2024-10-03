South Haven confronts wave of racist incidents targeted at community members

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Officials in South Haven are investigating a second case of racist fliers being distributed in the nearby area, following an investigation involving antisemitic fliers found in several neighborhoods.

The Mayor of the City of South Haven, Annie Brown, confirmed that police have at least one suspect identified in connection to the incidents.

The first incident happened overnight Friday into Saturday.

According to South Haven police, the suspect is not from the community.

Fliers were distributed in both South Haven and South Haven Township.

While no formal charges have been filed, law enforcement officials have turned the investigation over to the prosecutor, considering charges.

The second incident, involved what the mayor called an anti-black display in a neighboring township.

No suspect has been identified at this time, and the investigation is currently ongoing, according to South Haven City officials.

City of South Haven Police Department by news on Scribd

On Wednesday, Brown released a statement to the community stating in part, “Let us be very clear: Hate has no place in south haven. Hate will not be tolerated here. We are a diverse and open community, welcoming to all. These incidents are unacceptable, and we condemn them in the strongest terms."

City of South Haven Letter From Mayor Annie Brown by news on Scribd

Within the letter, Mayor Brown acknowledged support for efforts made by the local and county law enforcement officials regarding their investigations and emphasized calls on the county prosecutor to review the evidence, and to bring appropriate legal charges.

