South Haven community rallies behind teen hurt in crash

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — There was a bad accident in South Haven on Friday. In that car crash, FOX 17 is told a local high school student was seriously hurt.

The community is rallying around Alexis Kasinger and her family. Kasinger is part of the swim team and a dancer at Shoreline Dance Academy.

Both communities are coming together to host a benefit dinner for Alexis and her family on July 5.

The dinner is $18 a plate and will be hosted at South Haven High School. Alexis's friends will help with running the benefit dinner.

“South Haven is just one of those towns. Everyone is always there for each other,” fundraiser organizer Hailey Turn said.

Fundraiser organizer Hailey Turn knows Alexis because her daughter is on the swim team with her.

“She’s a big, big teammate and friend. All that with all these girls,” Turn said.

That's why the town quickly sprang into action to organize the benefit dinner. Turn says she knows those hospital bills add up.

“We want to relieve all of the stress that she could be having right now and do what we can to help out,” Turn said.

Local businesses from downtown South Haven are stepping up and making donations for the meal.

“Which is really nice seeing the local businesses come out and try to show support for one of their own in the town,” Turn said.

The GoFundMe, which was set up by Alexis's aunt, can be found here.

