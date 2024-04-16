South Haven commissioners explore possible return of lifeguard program

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven City Council members voiced concerns at a city commission meeting Monday night on the potential hiring of lifeguards.

Those concerns arrive despite a community advocate offering a nine-step system to make the idea a reality.

Heather Johnson, who represents the South Haven Ambassadors Program and Education, says the city needs to make something happen soon, explaining at least 15 lifeguards are needed at the city’s beaches.

Johnson adds there should be a main guard tower at each beach.

If the city takes decisive action soon, Johnson says lifeguards could return to South Haven’s beaches in the summer.

“I don't understand. I think the juxtaposition of thinking that we don't have time because we've been saying this since last year. Even further than that,” says Johnson. “Ten years, we've been saying that, you know, we've had people here doing this for well over 20 years since the lifeguarding program went away.”

However, a handful of city council members raised concerns over staffing and insurance.

“Like the other council persons do want to get more information on the legality aspect and try and figure out the cost aspect,” says Mary Hosley of Ward 3.

A formal vote was not made Monday night. FOX 17 will continue to follow this story and deliver updates as they become available.

