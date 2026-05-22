SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven's South Beach will have lifeguards for the first time in a long time this summer, with coverage beginning officially on Memorial Day.

Lifeguards will only be present at the South Beach.

WATCH: City of South Haven ready to launch beach lifeguard program

South Haven beach gets lifeguards for first time in years starting Memorial Day

Nine guards are slated to work this summer, stationed only at South Beach from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. David Figueredo serves as chief lifeguard.

"I trust that parents are responsible, keeping an eye on their kids," Figueredo said.

Along with the new lifeguards come new rules, including a ban on inflatable flotation devices in the water.

"One thing is going to be flotation devices, that's going to be a change. We are no longer allowing inflatables, and enforcing that," Figueredo said.

Figueredo said staff levels will be adjusted depending on how busy the beach is, and the team will ensure adequate lanes are maintained for water access during rescues.

Neighbors in downtown South Haven welcomed the news. Alan Gray, who visits the beach with his nieces and nephews, said the lifeguards are a positive addition to the community. He sees them as a supplement to, not a replacement for, parental supervision.

"Honestly, I think it's a good thing. It's going to be a good thing for the community," Gray said.

Gray said he will continue to keep a close watch on his family regardless of who else is watching.

"It's always better to watch your own, and take care of your own," Gray said. "It's good to have extra eyes, but it's always better to have your eyes on your little ones."

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