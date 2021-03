DECATUR TOWNSHIP, Mich. — According to Michigan State Police, Jeffrey Horton, 28, was shot dead after a suspected attempt to rob two homeowners in Decatur Township in Van Buren County early Sunday.

MSP’s investigation reveals homeowners encountered Horton outside their residence. During the interaction, one of the homeowners shot Horton. He died before efforts by both the homeowners and first responders could save him.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is still under investigation.