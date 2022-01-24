SHARA project recommended for Trust Fund Grant

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A fully handicap accessible kayak and canoe launch station won the South Haven Area Recreation Authority (SHARA) a recommendation for a Michigan Natural Resources Trust Fund (MNRTF) grant.

The launch station would be located on Phoenix road at the Black River and if approved by the Michigan legislature this spring, SHARA will receive $230,000 of the anticipated $325,000 total project cost with the balance of the funding being provided by the South Haven/Van Buren County Convention & Visitors Bureau SHARA reports.

“We’re thrilled that this project has been recommended for grant funding by the MNRTF,” said Ross Stein, Board president of SHARA. “The Black River is a tremendous recreational asset for our community. This fully accessible launch and parking area will provide additional opportunities for residents and visitors alike to enjoy the beauty of the river.”

“This is wonderful news for our area” said Jen Sistrunk, Executive Director for the South Haven Visitors Bureau. “Starting with our Pure Michigan Trail Town designation in 2019, the Visitors Bureau has made a significant commitment to develop and promote our land and water-based trail assets. Over the years we’ve heard many visitors ask about a kayak launch drop off location for a “downstream” float opportunity, so we’re thrilled this project will become a reality.”