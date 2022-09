SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — South Haven Area Emergency Services (SHAES) has announced the end of the 2022 beach flag program.

We’re told pier closures and warnings from the National Weather Service will still be sent to subscribers through text messages.

Those wishing to subscribe to these alerts may do so by texting “BEACHES” to 888777, according to SHAES.

