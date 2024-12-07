Semi driver passes away following I-94 pileup involving 17 vehicles

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man has died following an I-94 pileup involving 17 vehicles earlier this week.

The crash happened Monday at mile marker 46 in Hartford Township, according to Michigan State Police (MSP). Heavy snow and whiteout conditions were reported at the time, but speed relative to conditions was also a factor.

Troopers say one semi driver, who sustained critical injuries in the incident, has since passed away in a Grand Rapids hospital. He has been identified as a 71-year-old man from Burbank, IL.

The crash is still under investigation.

