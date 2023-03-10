Second suspect charged after record-breaking fentanyl bust

PONTIAC, Mich. — A downstate man was arrested and charged in connection with a massive drug bust in Paw Paw Township.

Michigan State Police say a traffic stop Tuesday morning led to the seizure of four kilograms of fentanyl, which is a state record.

The Oakland County Prosecutor’s Office charged 35-year-old Guillermo Mata Perez of Madison Heights Friday.

Charges include possession with intent to distribute, which is a 20-year felony.

Tuesday’s traffic stop led investigators to search a home in Madison Heights.

There, they found about one kilo of crystal meth, 942 fentanyl pills, more than $20,000 in cash, an unregistered gun and several cellphones.

“Fentanyl is killing people all over Michigan and devastating families right here in Oakland County. I will use the full resources of my office to prosecute those who choose to exploit addiction for profit and work to stop the spread of fentanyl in our community,” Oakland County Prosecutor Karen McDonald said.

Perez will be back in court Wednesday, March 22.

