MSP seizes 4 kilos of fentanyl during traffic stop in Van Buren County, a state record

PAW PAW TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A California man is in custody for allegedly trafficking a record-breaking amount of fentanyl in Michigan.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says they conducted a traffic stop Tuesday morning in Paw Paw Township along I-94 near mile marker 55.

We’re told the car had a cracked windshield and had been navigating lanes improperly, prompting the traffic stop.

The driver consented to a vehicle search after troopers detected evidence of criminal activity, according to MSP.

Authorities say four kilograms of fentanyl were discovered inside a packed duffel bag, leading MSP to two more kilograms at another location.

Michigan State Police

MSP tells us $30,000 was confiscated during the second search.

The 25-year-old driver was brought into custody at the Van Buren County Jail for intending to deliver more than 1,000 grams of fentanyl, according to troopers.

We’re told one kilogram of fentanyl is enough to make 500,000 pills. The total amount seized, estimated to produce 3 million pills, equates to a street value of $9 million.

The Hometown Security Team (HST) says Tuesday's seizure is the largest amount of fentanyl confiscated during a traffic stop in Michigan.

MSP notes it only takes a very small amount of fentanyl — enough to fit on a pencil tip — to produce a lethal dose.

Those who may be struggling with addiction are encouraged to connect with Michigan National Rehab. Other services are available at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (1-888-733-7753) and the MSP Angel Program.

