Search for scam suspect who fooled victim out of thousands of dollars

Van Buren Co Elderly Scam Suspect for Web.png
Van Buren County Sheriff's Office
A suspect in the scam of an elderly person appears in surveillance photos, along with her vehicle.
Van Buren Co Elderly Scam Suspect for Web.png
VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Investigators are asking for help to find a woman who scammed an elderly person out of thousands of dollars.

The victim was tricked into believing she needed to pay a $16,000 bond for her son, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office. The elderly woman even drove nearly an hour north to a U-Haul store in Byron Township to deliver the cash.

Surveillance cameras from the store captured the exchange. Detectives released stills from the footage, hoping you can help identify the suspect.

Van Buren Co Elderly Scam Suspect 1.jpg
A suspect in the scam of an elderly person appears in surveillance photos.

The woman who took the $16,000 drove off in a white Chevrolet Malibu.

Van Buren Co Elderly Scam Suspect Vehicle 2.jpg
The vehicle of a suspect in the scam of an elderly person appears in surveillance photos

If you know any information about this scam, contact the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office at (269) 657-8296.

