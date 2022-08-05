Safe Kids Greater South Haven to install life jacket stations with $1,640 gift

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — Safe Kids Greater South Haven (SKGSH) received $1,640 toward installing life jacket stations in South Haven.

The Rotary Club of South Haven says drowning is the number one cause of injury-related deaths among kids between the ages of 1 and 4, according to SKGSH, and adding loaner stations along the north and south beaches will help prevent future tragedies.

“Preventing drownings in our community has been a driving force behind joint efforts by the South Haven Rotary, City of South Haven, South Haven Emergency Services, Bronson South Haven and Safe Kids to bring life jacket loaner stations to beaches in Van Buren County,” says SKGSH Coordinator Pam Ford. “We want to educate and provide resources that help locals and visitors safely enjoy Lake Michigan.”

SKGSH advises families to do the following to enjoy the water safely:

Keep children in arm’s reach and don’t let them leave your sight.

Designate an adult to keep an eye on the water and have them trade shifts with someone every 15–20 minutes.

Instruct children on proper swim techniques and explain they should never be alone while in the water.

Take CPR training.

Life jacket stations have also been installed at Pilgrim Haven Beach, Van Buren State Park and Covert Township Park, according to the Rotary Club of South Haven.

