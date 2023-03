PINE GROVE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Van Buren County ski area is closed after losing power Friday morning.

Timber Ridge Ski Area posted to social media lamenting the outage after receiving at least six inches of snow.

We’re told initial estimates put restoration at 1:15 p.m. but have since been delayed to 5:30 p.m., prompting the business to remain closed until Saturday.

The ski area is expected to reopen at 9:30 a.m.

