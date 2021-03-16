Portage man arrested after guns, multiple bags of meth found during traffic stop

PAW PAW, Mich. — A 23-year-old Portage man was arrested early Tuesday morning when Van Buren County police found loaded weapons and multiple bags of meth during a traffic stop.

It happened about 1:15 a.m. in the 400 block of Berrien Street in Paw Paw Village, according to a news release.

A Van Buren County Sheriff’s K-9 deputy was on patrol in the village of Paw Paw when he performed a traffic stop for an equipment violation.

During the traffic stop, the driver was asked to exit the vehicle.

Police say the driver was acting suspiciously and, during a later search, was found to be in possession of a loaded pistol and multiple bags of meth.

A search of the vehicle was then performed and two more pistols were found in the vehicle.

The man was lodged at the Van Buren County Jail on related charges.

Van Buren County police continue to investigate.