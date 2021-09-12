South Haven Police search for missing child

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — The South Haven Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in searching for a child reported missing this weekend.

Chloe Carolyn Brinks was reported missing on Saturday, Sept. 11.

Police say she walked away from her home in the 73000 block of 8th Ave in South Haven around 10:30 p.m. and has not been home since.

She was last seen wearing blue shorts and an olive green shirt. She is about 5'6" with strawberry blonde hair and hazel eyes.

If you or someone you know have any information regarding Chloe's whereabouts, you are asked to call the Van Buren Central Dispatch non-emergency line at (269)657-3101.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube