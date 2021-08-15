Police arrest Texas robbery suspect in Bangor

BANGOR, Mich. — A robbery suspect from Texas was arrested following a traffic stop in Bangor on Friday, according to the Bangor Police Department.

We’re told the suspect was arrested for not having a driver’s license after he was stopped for not having a registered plate on his vehicle.

Police also discovered a loaded sawed-off shotgun on the vehicle’s back seat, according to BPD.

Investigation later revealed that the man was wanted in Austin, Texas in connection to robbery charges from earlier this month, police say. Texan authorities reportedly labeled the man as armed and dangerous.

We’re told other items were discovered in the vehicle, including drugs.

BPD says the man was taken to the Van Buren County Jail to await local charges before he is handed over to Texas.

Follow FOX 17: Facebook - Twitter - Instagram - YouTube