'Please slow down': Deputies respond to numerous crashes in Van Buren County

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — Deputies are reminding motorists to drive slowly through wintry conditions after responding to multiple crashes in Van Buren County Friday.

In one instance, a car rolled over into a ravine filled with water along I-94 near County Road 687, according to the Van Buren County Sheriff’s Office (VBCSO).

We’re told the driver lost control, entered the median and plowed through the cable barrier.

VBCSO says bystanders and a responding deputy removed the driver from the car with a rope, hauling him 10 feet out of the ravine. He made it out unharmed.

Deputies tell us FOX 17 that most crashes that occurred Friday came about because drivers went too fast on snow and ice. They urge the public to slow down in inclement weather.

