Pedestrian struck and killed in Van Buren County overnight

VAN BUREN COUNTY, Mich. — A man walking in the roadway died when he was hit by a vehicle early Sunday morning.

At 4:20 a.m. Sunday, the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of a car vs. pedestrian crash on County Road 657 near Two Oaks Circle in Antwerp Township. The investigation revealed that a 78-year-old man from Lawton was walking in the roadway when he was hit by a northbound car. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Deputies said the man was not wearing any reflective clothing and appears to have been walking well into the travel lane when he was struck.

The driver is cooperating with investigators.

County Road 657 was closed between 62nd Avenue and Drape Road for about four hours for the investigation.

Van Buren County deputies were assisted at the scene by the Lawton Fire Department, Van Buren County Emergency Medical Services and the Paw Paw Police Department.

The incident remains under investigation by the Van Buren County Sheriff's Office.