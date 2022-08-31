Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Bloomingdale Township

BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Bloomingdale Township on Tuesday.
Michigan State Police (MSP) says the incident occurred along Mill Lake Road at roughly 7:30 p.m.
We’re told a black Dodge Caravan was driving west when it hit a man who was standing beside the road with his bicycle.
The pedestrian died on the scene, troopers say.
The victim has since been identified as 59-year-old Gobles resident Dennis Hale.
MSP says the driver, a 53-year-old Gobles woman, sustained minor injuries.
Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.
The crash is currently under investigation.