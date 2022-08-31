Watch Now
Pedestrian dies after being hit by car in Bloomingdale Township

The Michigan State Police are investigating Friday night's deadly accident.
Posted at 12:09 PM, Aug 31, 2022
BLOOMINGDALE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A pedestrian has died after being hit by a car in Bloomingdale Township on Tuesday.

Michigan State Police (MSP) says the incident occurred along Mill Lake Road at roughly 7:30 p.m.

We’re told a black Dodge Caravan was driving west when it hit a man who was standing beside the road with his bicycle.

The pedestrian died on the scene, troopers say.

The victim has since been identified as 59-year-old Gobles resident Dennis Hale.

MSP says the driver, a 53-year-old Gobles woman, sustained minor injuries.

Drugs and alcohol are not suspected factors in the crash.

The crash is currently under investigation.

