Paw Paw Public Schools placing $54M bond proposal on August ballot

PAW PAW, Mich. — The Paw Paw Public Schools Board of Education is placing a $53.64 million bond proposal on the August election ballot to fund district-wide facility upgrades.

If approved by voters, the bond proposal would increase the district’s existing debt millage rate by 1.0 mill, according to a news release Tuesday.

For a home with a $50,000 taxable value - $100,000 or more of market value – the homeowner would see about $4.17 per month more in their property taxes.

“This bond issue would allow us to make updates to spaces across the district so we can create modern learning environments and increase space efficiencies for PPPS students,” Superintendent Rick Reo said.

Along with district-wide improvements to every facility, district officials want to add a multipurpose space to the high school, build a new stadium at the high school and build a new early childhood center.

Paw Paw Public Schools

Additional bond improvements proposed include:

STEM Lab/Makerspace renovation

Replace outdated furniture with modern, flexible furniture

Replace aging mechanical equipment

Cafeteria addition at the high school for increased capacity

Building envelope updates to increase energy efficiencies

Traffic flow redesign at the high school.

These projects were developed after an in-depth facilities assessment and multiple staff and community work sessions were completed to gauge priorities.

The district is working with architecture, interior design and engineering firm TowerPinkster and construction management partner Owen-Ames-Kimball Co.

If voters approve the bond proposal on Aug. 3, work on the project would begin immediately.

Projects most likely included in the first series of bonds will be construction of the early childhood center, the cafeteria expansion at the high school and other major construction at the middle school.

District officials expect all projects would be substantially completed by 2027.

More information about the bond proposal can be found here.