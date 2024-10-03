Paw Paw Public Schools appoints new superintendent

PAW PAW, Mich. — Paw Paw Public Schools (PPPS) has appointed its newest superintendent.

The Board of Education named Jeremy Davidson as the district’s leader with a unanimous vote last Friday, according to PPPS.

Davidson served the school district for nine years and has been an elementary school principal during that time.

Davidson is credited with adopting therapy dog and STEM programs. He was also a trustee for the district’s library and he co-chaired the Community Connections Committee.

PPPS started searching for a new superintendent after Rick Reo stepped down last month to work in a nearby district.

