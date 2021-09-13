Watch
NewsLocal NewsSouth MIVan Buren

Actions

Paw Paw man dead after getting hit by car while crossing road

items.[0].image.alt
Matt Rourke/AP
Shown are the lights of a police vehicle. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
police lights
Posted at 1:14 PM, Sep 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-13 13:14:56-04

PAW PAW, Mich. — A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car Sunday in Paw Paw.

Paw Paw police responded to the scene in the 900 block of N. Kalamazoo Street, according to a news release Monday.

Officers found an unresponsive man lying alongside the road and immediately started CPR.

EMS arrived and determined the pedestrian, Stephen Morris of Paw Paw, had succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Morris was hit while trying to cross Kalamazoo Street from the east side of the highway heading west.

He was hit by a southbound vehicle.

The investigation continues.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
It's-About-Time-streaming-promo-480x360.jpg

News on your time