Paw Paw man dead after getting hit by car while crossing road

PAW PAW, Mich. — A pedestrian died after getting hit by a car Sunday in Paw Paw.

Paw Paw police responded to the scene in the 900 block of N. Kalamazoo Street, according to a news release Monday.

Officers found an unresponsive man lying alongside the road and immediately started CPR.

EMS arrived and determined the pedestrian, Stephen Morris of Paw Paw, had succumbed to his injuries.

Police say Morris was hit while trying to cross Kalamazoo Street from the east side of the highway heading west.

He was hit by a southbound vehicle.

The investigation continues.