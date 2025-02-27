Paw Paw High School adds safety lights, reduces speed limit near entrance

PAW PAW, Mich. — Paw Paw High School recently incorporated new measures to keep students, faculty and families safe.

With help from the Van Buren Road Commission, the school installed yellow flashing lights and a lower speed limit near the building’s entrance.

Three new LED lights were also put up along the main entryway off Red Arrow Highway.

“As a parent and principal, I am so appreciative of Mr. Davison’s work with the Van Buren County Road Commission to devise a way to make the entrance safer for our kids to enter and exit," says Principal Tammy Southworth. "The increased visibility along with the lower speed zone through this stretch of road are great steps to help create a safer driving environment for our young drivers, their parents, and our guests.”

School officials tell FOX 17 the lights and other precautionary measures will boost safety and lead to enhanced driver awareness.

